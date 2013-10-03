Hot Stocks: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP).



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), increased1.14% and closed at $53.46 on a traded volume of 3.29 million shares, in comparison to3.48 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.99%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and its total outstanding shares are 135.99 million.



Will EXPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Egencia, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, eLong, and Venere.com.



Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), plunged -1.78% and closed at $82.83 on a traded volume of 3.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.15 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $82.23and $83.68.



Will VIAB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Viacom Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company connects with audiences through compelling content on television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms. It operates in two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), jumped up0.10 % and closed at $39.49. So far in three months, the stock is up 30.03%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.25 and $39.60 and during the previous trading session it marked$39.60 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $39.17 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.19 million shares.



Will MYL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty.



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) after opening its shares at the price of $59.80, jumped up0.32% to close the day at $59.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.13 million shares, in comparison to 1.91 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.90 and $61.09 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $61.09. It started the day at $59.80.



Why Should Investors Buy CTRP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



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