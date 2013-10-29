Hot Stocks: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ).



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), decreased -3.31% and closed at $50.23 on a traded volume of 73.47 million shares, in comparison to 82.74 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 88.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $122.32 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.44Billion.



Has FB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), soared0.52% and closed at $24.36 on a traded volume of 65.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 32.76 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.17 and $24.49.



For How Long INTC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), dropped down-0.45% and closed at $35.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.26 and $36.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$35.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $35.61 and the overall traded volume that day was 38.38 million shares.



Has MSFT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) after opening its shares at the price of $82.90, jumped up0.02% to close the day at $82.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 28.62 million shares, in comparison to 32.50million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $61.31 and $83.28 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $83.05. It started the day at $82.90.



Why Should Investors Buy QQQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



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