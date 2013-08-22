Hot Stocks - Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) decreased -0.23% and closed at $38.32 on a traded volume of 46.12million shares, in comparison to 71.71 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 43.95%.The company has a total market capitalization of $93.32 Billion. Facebook, Inc. (Facebook), is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. People use Facebook to stay connected with their friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world around them, and to share and express what matters to them to the people they care about.



Has FB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) plunged -0.03% and closed at $31.61on a traded volume of 37.41 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 47.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.3%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.26 and $36.43. Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers.



Has MSFT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) dropped down -1.03% and closed at $24.07. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.25%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.68 and $26.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.48. Its introductory price for the day was $24.36, with the overall traded volume of 35.94 million shares. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use.



Why Should Investors Buy CSCO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), after opening its shares at the price of $22.54, dropped -1.57% to close at $22.17 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 32.40 million shares, in comparison to 41.49 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.23 and $26.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.58. Its introductory price for the day was $22.54. Intel Corporation designs and manufactures integrated digital technology platforms. A platform consists of a microprocessor and chipset. The Company sells these platforms primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and industrial and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries.



Will INTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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