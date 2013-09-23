Hot Stocks: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), increased3.28% and closed at $47.49 on a traded volume of 115.51 million shares, in comparison to 63.86 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over78.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $115.65million and its total outstanding shares are 2.44 million.



Will FB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), plunged -2.52% and closed at $32.79 on a traded volume of 102.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 60.91 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.69 and $33.48.



Will MSFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and hardware devices worldwide. Its Windows division offers Windows operating system; Windows Services suite of applications and Web services, including Outlook.com and SkyDrive; Surface RT and Pro devices; and PC accessories.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), dropped down -0.61% and closed at $23.77. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.23 and $25.98 and during the previous trading session it marked$23.96 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $23.94 and the overall traded volume that day was 47.07 million shares.



Has INTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) after opening its shares at the price of $24.73, dropped -0.43% to close the day at $24.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 37.42 million shares, in comparison to 36.09 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.43 and $24.75 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.75. It started the day at $24.73.



Will CSCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries worldwide.



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