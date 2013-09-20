Hot Stocks - Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), Firstmerit Corp (NASDAQ:FMER), Volcano Corporation (NASDAQ:VOLC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), Firstmerit Corp (NASDAQ:FMER), Volcano Corporation (NASDAQ:VOLC)



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened the session at $44.73, remained amid the day range of $44.45 - $45.22, and closed the session at $44.98. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.56% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.58 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.42 million shares. Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products and other navigation, communication, and information products for the automotive/mobile, outdoor, fitness, marine, and general aviation markets worldwide.



For How Long GRMN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) traded with volume of 1.56 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 815,813 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.50 - $31.50. The stock showed a positive movement of 31.25% and closed its session at $31.25. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.57 billion. WebMD Health Corp. provides health information services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers, and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications in the United States.



For How Long WBMD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Firstmerit Corp (NASDAQ:FMER) exchanged 1.54 million shares and the average volume remained 1.05 million shares. The stock dropped -2.91% and closed the session at $20.65. The beta of the stock remained 0.92 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.29. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 165.04 million. FirstMerit Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstMerit Bank, N.A. that provides various banking, fiduciary, financial, insurance, and investment services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers.



Why Should Investors Buy FMER After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Volcano Corporation (NASDAQ:VOLC) volume of 1.54 million shares, while the average volume remained 528,246 shares. The stock decreased -1.76% and finished the session Thursday at $23.44. The EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The one month of the stock was +8.87% and three month trend remained positive +32.43%. Volcano Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a suite of precision guided therapy tools primarily to physicians, nurses, and technicians worldwide.



Will VOLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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