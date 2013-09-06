Hot Stocks - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) volume of 2.92 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.81 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.74 - $7.67 and the day range was $3.81 - $4.18.The stock opened the session at $3.85, remained amid the day range of $3.81 - $4.18, and closed the session at $4.11. The stock showed a positive performance of +8.44% in previous trading session. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mailbags in Latin America. The company offers Smiles loyalty program, which allows members to accumulate miles and redeem miles through a network of commercial and financial partners.



For How Long GOL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) traded 2.92 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.87 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.82 - $10.14. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.78%, while its closing price stayed at $517. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.20 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -25.18%. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company. The company?s principal mineral resource property, the Oyu Tolgoi project, is a copper-gold project located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia.



For How Long TRQ will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING) volume of the stock was 2.92 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.03 million shares. The stock plunged -1.17% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $10.98. The stock traded 2.92 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.03 million shares. ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services. The company provides savings accounts, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit card services, and investment products.



Why Should Investors Buy ING After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) traded with volume of 2.92 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.06 million shares. The stock decreased -2.27% and finished the trading at $19.83. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.12 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.91. Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.



Will KIM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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