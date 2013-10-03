Hot Stocks: Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ).



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX) opened its last trade at the price of $0.68. Its closing price was $0.685 after gaining 2.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 171.459 shares, while its average trading volume remained 155.820 shares. Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.



Will IGEX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) percentage change surged 0.51% to close at $13.78 with the total traded volume of 41.967 shares while its average volume of 72.381 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $13.97, while its day lowest price was $13.68. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.78. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients. It offers various foodservice solutions ranging from free-flow restaurants to formal dining grab and go deli and café outlets to hospitality services, and vending; and a range of support services



Will CMPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU) traded on volume of 229.802 shares in the last session against average volume of 282.443 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.29 and closed at $2.30 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was up 15% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.75 - $2.50.



Is GULTU a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.28 and closed at $0.319 by scoring 11.93%. The stock traded with total volume of 342.747 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.36 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.51. Day range for the stock was $0.28 and $0.32. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. (Excel) is engaged in providing worldwide sea borne transportation services for dry bulk cargo including, among others, iron ore, coal and grain, collectively referred to as major bulks, and steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar and scrap metal, collectively referred to as minor bulks.



Will EXMCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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