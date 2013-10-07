Hot Stocks: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY), AU Optronics Corp, Two Harbors Investment Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY), AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), increased0.05% and closed at $19.02 on a traded volume of 3.33 million shares, in comparison to 3.74 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 34.23%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 267.10million.



Will IGT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Game Technology engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino games, gaming equipment, and systems technology for land-based and online social gaming, and wagering markets worldwide.



China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd (NYSE:MY), plunged -2.10% and closed at $2.80 on a traded volume of 3.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.36 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up53.85%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.75 and $2.99.



Will MY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, selling, leasing, and servicing megawatt-class, grid-connected, and horizontal-axis wind turbines primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company also manufactures and sells blades and wind turbine components.



AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO), dropped down -2.76% and closed at $3.52. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.27 and $4.98 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.56 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.55and the overall traded volume that day was 1.02 million shares.



Has AUO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits.



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) after opening its shares at the price of $9.62, dropped -0.52% to close the day at $9.60. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.25 million shares, in comparison to 5.01 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.95 and $14.02 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.63. It started the day at $9.62.



Will TWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other financial assets.



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