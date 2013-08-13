Hot Stocks: InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) opened its shares at the price of $16.73 for the day. Its closing price was $17.14 after gaining +5.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.5 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.88 million shares.



InvenSense, Inc. designs and fabricates micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technologies. Its solution is comprised of an integrated circuit (IC) that incorporates motions sensors such as gyroscopes with associated software.



Why Should Investors Buy INVN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC) percentage change surged +0.92% to close at $19.79 with the total traded volume of 3.43 million shares, and average volume of 3.53million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.21 - $20.16, while its day lowest price was $19.62 and it hit its day highest price at $20.12.



Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings, and collectively with Cablevision) and their subsidiaries operates in the United States based on the number of video customers.



Will CVC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR) started its trading session with the price of $6.25 and closed at $6.22 by scoring +1.47%. BSBR’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.55million shares. The beta of BSBR stands at 1.59. Day range of the stock was $6.20 -$6.39.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank. It offers a range of individual and corporate banking services, such as savings accounts.



For How Long BSBR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) ended its day with the loss of -0.20% and closed at the price of $9.81 after opening at $9.82. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.37 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.82million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT).



Will TWO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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