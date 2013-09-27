Hot Stocks: Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR).



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) opened its last trade at the price of $5.08. Its closing price was $5.02 after losing -1.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 13.33 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.64. Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores.



Will KGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) showed no change, close at $12.68 with the total traded volume of 7.33 million shares while its average volume of 3.93 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.97 - $17.28, while its day lowest price was $12.68. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.86. Health Management Associates, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities in the United States.



Can Investors Bet on HMA after this News update? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) traded on volume of 7.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.22 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.70 and closed at $9.74 by scoring 0.93%.In the last three months the stock was down -5.07% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.95 - $14.02. Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other financial assets.



Will TWO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) started its last trading session with the price of $6.41 and closed at $6.27 by scoring 0.48%. The stock traded with total volume of 7.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.70 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.90. Day range for the stock was $6.20 and $6.44. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.



Will ANR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/