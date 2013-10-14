Hot Stocks: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP), Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH).



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) opened its last trade at the price of $24.02. Its closing price was $24.09 after gaining 0.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 24.275 shares, while its average trading volume remained 52.029 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) percentage change surged 16.49% to close at $1.13 with the total traded volume of 169.691 shares while its average volume of 67.621 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.22 - $1.68, while its day lowest price was $0.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.13. Pure Bioscience, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioscience products principally in the United States.



Will PURE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP) traded on volume of 57.580 shares in the last session against average volume of 76.953 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.21 and closed at $2.46 by scoring 13.89%. In the last three months the stock was up 6.96% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.30 - $4.24. Dakota Plains, Inc. engages in developing and owning transloading facilities to support the loading, marketing, and transporting of crude oil and related products from and into the North Dakota Williston Basin oil fields.



Will DAKP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH) started its last trading session with the price of $1.20 and closed at $1.19 by scoring 0.83%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 129.161 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.30. Day range for the stock was $1.18 and $1.21. Signature Group Holdings, Inc., a diversified enterprise, engages in industrial supply and special situations finance activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Supply and Signature Special Situations.



Will SGGH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/