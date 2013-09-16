Hot Stocks: mCig Inc (OTCBB: LTCHD), SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mCig Inc (OTCBB: LTCHD), SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY).



mCig Inc (OTCBB: LTCHD) decreased -0.05% and closed at $0.219 on a traded volume of 200.404 shares, in comparison to 316.920 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -60.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $109.45 million and its total outstanding shares are 500.00 million.



Will LTCHD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetouch Air Well System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air.



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY) soared 0.89% and closed at $49.79 on a traded volume of 25.599 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 71.345 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.55 and $50.01.



Will SBMRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages.



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) dropped -0.63% and closed at $12.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.41%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.30 and $13.25 and during the previous trading session it marked $12.71 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $812.55 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.87 million shares.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) ended its day with the rise of 0.05%. It was closed at the price of $33.11 after making its opening at $33.20. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29.537 shares, as compared to its average volume of 40.411 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $33.04, while it scored its top level for the day at $33.28. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.05 points.



Will LRLCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color



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