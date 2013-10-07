Hot Stocks: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).



Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) opened its last trade at the price of $51.81. Its closing price was $51.87 after gaining 0.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.51 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.26. Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes alternative beverage category beverages in the United States and internationally.



Will MNST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) percentage change surged 1.88% to close at $28.77 with the total traded volume of 1.87 million shares while its average volume of 1.91 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.80 - $29.73, while its day lowest price was $25.58. The share price hit the day highest price of $29.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



Will ACAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded on volume of 1.87 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.60 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $46.38 and closed at $46.99 by scoring 1.45%. In the last three months the stock was up 2.87% while its 52 week range of the stock was $37.82 - $50.00. Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



Will ADI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) started its last trading session with the price of $74.25 and closed at $75.00 by scoring 1.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.88 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.69 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.27. Day range for the stock was $73.83 and $75.43. CME Group Inc. operates the CME, CBOT, NYMEX COMEX, and KCBT futures exchanges worldwide. It operates CBOT exchange, a marketplace for trading agricultural and the U.S.



Will CME Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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