Hot Stocks: MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Experian Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC).



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.75. Its closing price was $19.93 after gaining 0.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 43.312 shares, while its average trading volume remained 94.050 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers voice services, including prepaid and postpaid airtime through second generation and third generation networks.



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) percentage change plunged -0.89% to close at $19.00 with the total traded volume of 2.42 million shares while its average volume of 125.626 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.75 - $19.98, while its day lowest price was $18.99. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.09. Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.



Will EXPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) traded on volume of 140.643 shares in the last session against average volume of 157.348 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.70 and closed at $0.699 by scoring 1.45%.In the last three months the stock was up 158.89% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.11 - $1.47. Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Will CLDS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0987 by scoring 9.67%. The stock traded with total volume of 874.747 shares, while the average trading volume remained 651.877 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.78. Day range for the stock was $0.08 and $0.10. Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States. It primarily offers three Web enabled services that assist organizations with the complexities of document management and storage.



Will EDXC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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