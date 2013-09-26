Hot Stocks: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Endo Health Solutions Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP).



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), increased0.21% and closed at $307.14 on a traded volume of 2.09 million shares, in comparison to 2.97 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 231.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.10million and its total outstanding shares are 58.92 million.



Will NFLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.



Avago Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), plunged -0.47% and closed at $42.21 on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up13.77%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $41.42 and $42.60.



Will LPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Avago Technologies Limited engages in the design, development, and supply of analog semiconductor devices with a focus on III-V based products.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), dropped down -1.20% and closed at $57.44. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $37.12 and $58.69 and during the previous trading session it marked$58.14 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $57.72 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.03 million shares.



Has DLTR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.



Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) after opening its shares at the price of $45.36, dropped -0.31% to close the day at $45.26. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.02 million shares, in comparison to 1.84 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.00 and $1.84 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $45.92. It started the day at $45.36



Will ENDP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Endo Health Solutions Inc. provides specialty healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally.



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