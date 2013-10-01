Hot Stocks: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW).



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) opened its last trade at the price of $20.12. Its closing price was $20.21 after losing -0.74% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 671.700 shares, while its average trading volume remained 277.462 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.49. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) percentage change plunged -0.35% to close at $19.86 with the total traded volume of 51.952 shares while its average volume of 93.150 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.28 - $21.49, while its day lowest price was $19.50. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.89. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Will MTNOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) traded on volume of 22.918 shares in the last session against average volume of 55.071 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $31.13 and closed at $31.25 by scoring -1.23%. In the last three months the stock was down -9.08% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $25.88 - $35.55. Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) started its last trading session with the price of $0.13 and closed at $0.122 by scoring 1.58%. The stock traded with total volume of 585.803 shares, while the average trading volume remained 781.961 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.64. Day range for the stock was $0.12 and $0.13. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Will AXPW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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