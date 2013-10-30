Hot Stocks: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Ford Motor Company

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), increased10.37% and closed at $7.45 on a traded volume of 89.14 million shares, in comparison to 34.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 88.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and its total outstanding shares are 3.74 million.



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), plunged -0.56% and closed at $14.15 on a traded volume of 79.56 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 93.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.06 and $14.29.



Will BAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), dropped down -0.14% and closed at $7.38. So far in three months, the stock is down -54.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.24 and $25.61 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.6 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.51 and the overall traded volume that day was 39.04 million shares.



Has JCP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) after opening its shares at the price of $17.57, jumped up0.23% to close the day at $17.61. The stock ended on a traded volume of 36.93 million shares, in comparison to 36.77 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.38 and $18.02 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.62. It started the day at $17.57.



Why Should Investors Buy F After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services.



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