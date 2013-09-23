Hot Stocks: OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), Genius Brands International Inc (OTCBB:GNUS), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), Genius Brands International Inc (OTCBB:GNUS), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY).



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) opened its last trade at the price of $0.19. Its closing price was $0.181 after losing -6.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 869.772 shares, while its average trading volume remained 956.093 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.53.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia.



Will OGXPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) percentage change plunged -1.38% to close at $0.0286 with the total traded volume of 853.316 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 9.02 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.75, while its day lowest price was $0.03. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.03.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Genius Brands International Inc (OTCBB:GNUS) traded on volume of 2.18 million shares in the last session against average volume of 226.140 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0260 by scoring -48.00%.In the last three months the stock was down -52.73% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.02 - $0.19.



Genius Brands International, Inc. engages in the creation and distribution of music-based products in the United States and internationally.



Will GNUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) started its last trading session with the price of $12.06 and closed at $12.05 by scoring 463-1.54 The stock traded with total volume of 41.385 shares, while the average trading volume remained 67.312 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.62. Day range for the stock was $12.04 and $12.11.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Will KDDIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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