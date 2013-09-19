Hot Stocks: OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB: MIMV), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF), Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB: MIMV), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY).



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS: OSKFF) opened its last trade at the price of $4.94. Its closing price was $5.52 after gaining 10.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 38.850 shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.401 shares.



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



Will OSKFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mimvi, Inc. (OTCBB: MIMV) percentage change surged 21.21% to close at $0.100 with the total traded volume of 956.608 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 147.789 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.72, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.11.



Mimvi, Inc., a technology company, develops algorithms and technology for mobile applications and mobile Internet related technology to consumers and business enterprises.



Will MIMV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY) traded on volume of 62.623 shares in the last session against average volume of 79.982 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.29 and closed at $8.53 by scoring 3.02% increased.



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) started its last trading session with the price of $296.98 and closed at $301.27 by scoring 2.06%. The stock traded with total volume of 1,305.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.559. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $294.56 -$302.00.



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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