Hot Stocks: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Ciena Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN).



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), increased1.95% and closed at $40.19 on a traded volume of 2.82 million shares, in comparison to 1.83million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 29.23%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and its total outstanding shares are 365.20 million.



Will PAYX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), soared1.27% and closed at $62.26 on a traded volume of 2.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.43 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $61.69 and $62.55.



For How Long SNDK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sandisk Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), jumped up2.51% and closed at $22.83. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.58 and $25.48 and during the previous trading session it marked$22.87 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $22.69 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.74 million shares.



Will PTEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) after opening its shares at the price of $26.19, jumped up2.49% to close the day at $26.34. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.70 million shares, in comparison to 4.35 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.95 and $27.66 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $26.43. It started the day at $26.19.



Why Should Investors Buy CIEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



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