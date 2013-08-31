Hot Stocks_ Polycom Inc, Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), Career Education Corp.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM) decreased -3.31% and closed at $9.93on a traded volume of 1.57 million shares, in comparison to 2.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-4.98%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and its total outstanding shares are169.62 million.



Will PLCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



Smith & Wesson Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SWHC) plunged -1.04% and closed at $10.94 on a traded volume of 1.55 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.37 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 19.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.90 and $11.13.



Will SWHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of firearm products in the United States and internationally.



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) dropped -1.30% and closed at $15.20. So far in three months, the stock is up 168.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.75 and $17.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.42. Its introductory price for the day was $15.36, with the overall traded volume of 1.53 million shares.



Will LEAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Leap Wireless International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital wireless services under the Cricket brand name in the United States. It offers unlimited local and the U.S.



Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) after opening its shares at the price of $2.76, dropped -5.42% to close at $2.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.53 million shares, in comparison to 695.935 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.03 and $4.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.77.



Will CECO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Career Education Corporation operates colleges, schools, and universities that provide educational services in career-oriented disciplines worldwide.



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