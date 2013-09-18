Hot Stocks: PostNL NV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PNLYY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ), Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PostNL NV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PNLYY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ), Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC).



PostNL NV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PNLYY) opened its last trade at the price of $3.97. Its closing price was $3.97 after losing -2.46% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 363.392 shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.354 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.86.



PostNL N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides physical and digital mail, parcels and e-commerce services in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally.



Will PNLYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) percentage change surged 4.92% to close at $3.20 with the total traded volume of 159.960 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 71.631 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.42 - $7.49, while its day lowest price was $3.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.33.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



Will OSGIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) traded on volume of 30.019 shares in the last session against average volume of 16.282 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.89 and closed at $23.91 by scoring 0.13% gained. In the last three months, the stock was -0.95%.



Swedbank AB provides banking products and services primarily in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.



Will SWDBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.11 and closed at $0.108 by scoring -1.82%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 563.980 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.91. Day range for the stock was $0.10 -$0.11.



Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coaled methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China.



Will FEEC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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