Hot Stocks - ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY), Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT), T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)



ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:UVXY) opened the session at $37.14, remained amid the day range of $36.57 - $39.00, and closed the session at $38.70. The stock showed a positive performance of +5.36% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.35 million shares.



For How Long UVXY’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE:MDT) traded with volume of 4.33 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.65 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $40.19 - $55.98. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.35% and closed its session at $54.10. The market capitalization of the stock remained 154.50 billion. Medtronic, Inc. manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac and Vascular Group, and Restorative Therapies Group.



For How Long MDT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS) exchanged 4.33 million shares and the average volume remained 3.23 million shares. The stock dropped -2.18% and closed the session at $23.33. The beta of the stock remained 0.74 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.53. T-Mobile USA, Inc. offers mobile communications services under the T-Mobile brands in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its service offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, mobile broadband, and wholesale wireless services.



Why Should Investors Buy TMUS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) dropped volume of 4.31 million shares, while the average volume remained 5.05 million shares. The stock decreased -1.02% and finished the session Monday at $118.66. The EPS of the stock remained 12.34. The one month of the stock was -6.5% and three month trend remained negative -3.86%. Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum, chemicals, mining, power generation, and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas.



Will CVX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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