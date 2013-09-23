Hot Stocks: Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).



Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) opened its last trade at the price of $17.64. Its closing price was $17.37after losing -1.14% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.91million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.32 million shares.



Ruckus Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of Wi-Fi solutions worldwide. The company offers Smart Cell Gateway, a platform to support and manage its Smart Wi-Fi access points, as well as for the integration of Wi-Fi and other services into service provider network infrastructure



Will RKUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) percentage change plunged -3.58% to close at $11.32 with the total traded volume of 2.87 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.51 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.78- $16.15, while its day lowest price was $11.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $11.77.



MBIA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance and related reinsurance, advisory, and portfolio services for the public and structured finance markets; and asset management advisory services in the United States and internationally.



Will MBI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) traded on volume of 2.84 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.01million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $5.03 and closed at $4.83 by scoring -5.48%.In the last three months the stock was down -15.11% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.82 - $9.82.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company.



Will TRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) started its last trading session with the price of $3.01 and closed at $2.95 by scoring -1.34%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.84 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.01 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.43. Day range for the stock was $2.88-$3.02.



Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and technology services.



Will CBB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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