Hot Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Apollo Group Inc , Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), Liberty Interactive

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA).



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), decreased -7.78% and closed at $38.63 on a traded volume of 2.86 million shares, in comparison to 2.57 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 49.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.30Billion and its total outstanding shares are 33.53 million.



Has SRPT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare and infectious diseases.



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), plunged -3.08% and closed at $27.38 on a traded volume of 2.83 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.81 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 50.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.21 and $28.58.



Will APOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Apollo Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, masters’, and doctoral levels.



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), dropped down -8.90% and closed at $28.78. The 52-week range for the stock is $21.49 and $35.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$31.50 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $31.34 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.82 million shares.



Has EXXI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA) after opening its shares at the price of $27.02, jumped up0.59% to close the day at $27.11. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.78 million shares, in comparison to 2.75 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.68 and $27.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.19. It started the day at $27.02.



Why Should Investors Buy LINTA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in video and on-line commerce businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia.



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