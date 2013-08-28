Hot Stocks: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:SMFG), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:SMFG), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) decreased -3.98% and closed at $9.42 on a traded volume of 1.36 million shares, in comparison to 1.06 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 36.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $601.26 million and its total outstanding shares are 63.83 million.



Will STNG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and crude oil worldwide.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE:SMFG) plunged -1.54% and closed at $8.98 on a traded volume of 1.35 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 900.906 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.32%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.94 and $9.04.



Will SMFG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.



Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) dropped -1.97% and closed at $2.99. So far in three months, the stock is down -16.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.83 and $5.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.03. Its introductory price for the day was $3.01, with the overall traded volume of 1.34 million shares.



Will CBB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and technology services.



First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) after opening its shares at the price of $6.71, \ dropped -5.61% to close at $6.39 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.34 million shares, in comparison to 1.46million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.58 and $8.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.76.



Will FBP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First BanCorp. Operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients.



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