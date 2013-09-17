Hot Stocks: SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY).



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) increased 3.32% and closed at $29.29 on a traded volume 71.590 shares, in comparison to 34.086 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $45.20 billion.



Will SGAPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) soared 0.64% and closed at $28.42 on a traded volume of 23.418 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 81.698 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 16.86%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $28.35 and $28.62.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR) dropped -4.44% and closed at $0.0215. So far in three months, the stock is up 83.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.04 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.02 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.02 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.03 million shares.



Will LBSR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and Alaska. It explores for uranium, copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, palladium rhenium, lead, zinc, and manganese deposits.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) after opening its shares at the price of $28.89, jumped 1.62% to close the day at $28.94. The stock ended on a traded volume of 10.786 shares, in comparison to 11.042 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.31 and $33.45 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.09.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



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