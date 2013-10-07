Hot Stocks: SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), SANDSTORM METALS & E(OTCMKTS:STTYF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), SANDSTORM METALS & E(OTCMKTS:STTYF).



SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.0046. Its closing price was $0.0041 after losing -6.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.83 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 30.18.



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment. It also offers billing, reporting, and consulting services to medical offices, healthcare businesses, and home health agencies



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) percentage change surged +0.97% to close at $16.6 with the total traded volume of 38,563 shares while its average volume of 68,219 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.13 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $16.41. The share price hit the day highest price of $16.62.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally. The company operates in five segments



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) traded on volume of 269,620 shares in the last session against average volume of 139,508 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.13 and closed at $10.16 by losing -0.39%. In the last three months the stock was up 16.51% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.01 - $10.40.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A.



Will CFRUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SANDSTORM METALS & E(OTCMKTS:STTYF) started its last trading session with the price of $1.41 and closed at $1.45 by scoring +0.34%. The stock traded with total volume of 109,530 shares, while the average trading volume remained 48,232 shares. Day range for the stock was $1.40 and $1.48.



Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company. The company offers upfront financing to resource companies that are looking for capital and in return receives a commodity streaming agreement, which provides the company the right to purchase a percentage of the commodity produced for the life of the asset at a fixed price.



Will STTYF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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