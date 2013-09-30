Hot Stocks: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx , Plunged Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd , iShares Russell 2000 Index

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), plunged Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF), iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM).



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), decreased -0.44% and closed at $168.95 on a traded volume of 27.12million shares.. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $150.34 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 889.83 million.



Has SPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is an exchange traded fund. The Trust corresponds to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is composed of 500 selected stocks and spans over 24 separate industry groups



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), plunged -1.13% and closed at $41.25 on a traded volume of 19.63 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up7.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $41.11 and $41.47.



Will EEM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).



Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF), dropped down -0.35% and closed at $20.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.07 and $20.93 and during the previous trading session it marked$20.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.99 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.89 million shares.



Has XLF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index (the Index).



iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM) after opening its shares at the price of $106.41, dropped -0.45% to close the day at $106.58. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.60 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $76.13 and $107.61 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $107.05. It started the day at $106.41.



Will IWM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Russell 2000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). About LeadingStockAlerts:



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