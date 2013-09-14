Hot Stocks: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx , Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF).



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), increased0.17% and closed at $169.33 on a volume of 17.72 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.9%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $144.58 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 853.83 million.



Will SPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is an exchange traded fund. The Trust corresponds to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is composed of 500 selected stocks and spans over 24 separate industry groups.



Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), soared1.46% and closed at $25.63 on a volume of 15.03 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -10.48%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.08 and $25.73.



For How Long GDX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the Trust) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDM).



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EEM), jumped up0.68 % and closed at $41.16. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.05%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.16 and $45.33 and during the previous trading session it marked$41.21 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $40.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 11.57 million shares.



Will EEM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).



Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF) after opening its shares at the price of $20.18, jumped up0.10% to close the day at $20.18. The stock ended on a volume of 10.73 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.07 and $20.93 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.23. It started the day at $20.18.



Why Should Investors Buy XLF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index (the Index).



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