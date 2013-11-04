Hot Stocks: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), First Horizon National Corporation , DCT Industrial Trust Inc., Genworth Financial Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), increased0.33% and closed at $18.47 on a traded volume of 6.40 million shares, in comparison to 9.56 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $95.78 million and its total outstanding shares are5.19 million.



Will TSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), soared 2.44% and closed at $10.91 on a traded volume of 6.32 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-12.93%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.60 and $10.92.



For How Long FHN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), jumped up2.19 % and closed at $7.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.05%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.98 and $8.45 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.97 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.29 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.24 million shares.



Will DCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. operates as a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm provides its services to companies. Through its fund, it engages in the ownership, operation, and development of real estate properties.



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) after opening its shares at the price of $14.52, jumped dropped -0.48% to close the day at $14.46. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.13 million shares, in comparison to 10.61 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.10 and $10.61 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.68. It started the day at $14.52.



Will GNW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally.



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