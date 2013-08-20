Hot Stocks - the Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XOP)



The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened the session at $36.78, remained amid the day range of $36.60 - $37.22, and closed the session at $36.63. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.70% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.47 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.31 million shares. The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies chemical products for use as raw materials worldwide. The Electronic and Functional Materials segment produces materials for chemical mechanical planarization; materials used in the production of electronic displays, including films and filters.



Has DOW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded with volume of 134.44 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.24 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $82.10 - $96.73. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.69% and closed its session at $85.16. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.39 billion. Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. The company?s portfolio of international and local brands include Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia Slims, L&M, Chesterfield, Bond Street, Lark, Muratti, Next, Philip Morris, and Red & White.



Has PM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) exchanged 4.45 million shares and the average volume remained 4.22 million shares. The stock dropped -3.40% and closed the session at $30.68. The beta of the stock remained 1.13 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.88. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 169.31 million. Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It is also involved in building or converting existing rental apartment buildings into high-, mid-, and low-rise luxury homes.



Why Should Investors Buy TOL After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XOP) dropped volume of 4.44 million shares. The stock decreased -2.02% and finished the session Monday at $60.49. The EPS of the stock remained 3.20. The one month of the stock was -3.79% and three month trend remained positive +1.84%. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.



Will XOP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/