Hot Stocks - the TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- NYSE:KMI ockalerts.com/">LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SH)



The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened the session at $50.41, remained amid the day range of $50.31 - $50.99, and closed the session at $50.75. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.53% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.31 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.88 million shares. The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX Europe.



For How Long TJX’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) traded with volume of 4.34 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.92 - $41.49. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.16% and closed its session at $36.63. The market capitalization of the stock remained 37.94 billion. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns and operates energy transportation and storage assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in six segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines?KMP, CO2?KMP, Terminals?KMP, Kinder Morgan Canada?KMP, and Other.



Has KMI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) exchanged 4.21 million shares and the average volume remained 4.54 million shares. The stock escalated +0.34% and closed the session at $26.75. The beta of the stock remained 0.75 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.94. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 241.30 million. Safeway Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in North America. Its stores offers a selection of food and general merchandise; and features various specialty departments, such as bakery, delicatessen, floral, seafood, and pharmacy, as well as Starbucks coffee shops, and adjacent fuel centers.



Will SWY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SH) gained volume of 4.19 million shares. The stock advanced +0.63% and finished the session Monday at $28.74. The one month of the stock was 2.61% and three month trend remained positive +0.24%. ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.



Why Should Investors Buy SH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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