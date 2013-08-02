Hot Stocks - UNICHARM CORP/S ADR(OTCMKTS:UNICY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR(OTCMKTS:UNICY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY)



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR(OTCMKTS:UNICY) increased +1.26% and closed at $10.83 on a traded volume of 34,127.00 shares, in comparison to 53,192.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +3.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.07 billion and its total outstanding shares are 952,065,555. Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Personal Care, Pet Care, and Other. It offers baby and child care products, including pants-type disposable diapers offered under the Moony and MamyPoko brand names; and feminine care products comprising feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brand names.



Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY) soared +2.65% and closed at $8.14 on a traded volume of 37,208.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is53,242.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +5.3%. The Intra-day range for the stock is 7.99and $8.15. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY) jumped up +0.38% and closed at $14.60. So far in three months, the stock is up +14.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.27 and $14.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.66. Its introductory price for the day was $14.61, with the overall traded volume of 82,592.00 shares. Marks and Spencer Group plc engages in the retail sale of food, homeware, and clothing products. It offers clothing products, such as women?s, men?s, school, and kids wear; lingerie, underwear, bras, and nightwear products; shoes, sandals, slippers, flippers, accessories, bags, purses, jewelry, watches, sunglasses, socks, tights, and luggage, briefcases, and ties; and beauty products, such as bath, body, hair care, make up, men's aftershave, perfume, nails, skincare, and sun protection and tanning products, as well as men's and kids' toiletries, travel and beauty accessories, and gifts.



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), after opening its shares at the price of $25.06, dropped -1.19% to close at $24.86 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 117,097.00 shares, in comparison to 46,033.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.42and $28.51 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.16. Its introductory price for the day was $25.06. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.



