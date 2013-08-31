Hot Stocks: ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) decreased -1.26% and closed at $21.16 on a traded volume of 1.24 million shares, in comparison to 1.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.26%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and its total outstanding shares are 74.30 million.



Will VCLK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ValueClick, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to advertise and sell their products and services primarily through online and mobile display advertising, affiliate marketing, and comparison shopping channels.



Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) soared +3.00% and closed at $24.70 on a traded volume of 1.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 985,566 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +11.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.58 and $25.59.



Will SCSS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of adjustable-firmness mattresses and other sleep-related products in the United States and Canada.



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) dropped down -1.44% and closed at $22.52. So far in three months, the stock is up +3.40%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.01 and $28.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.97. Its introductory price for the day was $22.86, with the overall traded volume of 1.21 million shares.



Is SNTS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), after opening its shares at the price of $111.74, jumped up +0.43% to close at $111.87 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.45 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $93.51 and $120.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $112.19.



Will COST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



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