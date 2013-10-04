Hot Stocks: VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX), The Western Union Company, Host Hotels and Resorts Inc, Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG).



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: TVIX), increased7.37% and closed at $16.18 on a traded volume of 1.32 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -82.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $154.05 million.



Will TVIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), plunged -0.21% and closed at $18.65 on a traded volume of 7.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.22 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.22%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.40 and $18.76.



Will WU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company (Western Union) is engaged in money movement and payment services. The Company’s business payments service provides consumers and businesses with options for making one-time or recurring bill payments, including business-to-business payment transactions, which are primarily cross-border, cross currency transactions.



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), dropped down -2.54% and closed at $17.65. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.58and $19.03 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.11 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.02 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.96 million shares.



Has HST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here.

As of February 25, 2013, the Company had 118 primarily luxury and upper-upscale hotels containing approximately 62,600 rooms, with the majority located in the United States of America, and 15 properties located outside of the United States of America, in Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. In June 2013, the Company announced that it acquired the fee-simple interest in the 426-room Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG) after opening its shares at the price of $12.57, close the day at $12.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.18 million shares, in comparison to 5.46 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.27 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.74. It started the day at $12.57.



Why Should Investors Buy KOG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Kodiak) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States.



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