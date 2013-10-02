Hot Stocks: VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Nuance Communications Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).



VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), increased 5.96% and closed at $12.45 on a traded volume of 4.27 million shares, in comparison to 1.05 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.05 million.



Will VIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It provides dictation and transcription solutions and services that enable platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.



Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL), soared7.42% and closed at $4.78 on a traded volume of 4.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.05 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up100%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.60 and $4.95.



For How Long HSOL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hanwha Solarone Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon ingots, silicon wafers, photovoltaic (PV) cells, and PV modules. It provides mono crystalline and multi crystalline silicon cells; PV module processing services; and construction services to build solar power systems.



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA), jumped up2.66% and closed at $18.89. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.35 and $25.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.90 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.55 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.15 million shares.



Will ARIA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) after opening its shares at the price of $18.71, jumped up18.98% to close the day at $18.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.14 million shares, in comparison to 3.93 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.90 and $25.33 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.03. It started the day at $18.71.



Why Should Investors Buy NUAN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It provides dictation and transcription solutions and services that enable platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.



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