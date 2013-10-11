Hot Stocks: VISTEON CORP (OTCMKTS:VSTOW), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VISTEON CORP (OTCMKTS:VSTOW), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ).



VISTEON CORP (OTCMKTS:VSTOW) opened its last trade at the price of $18.81. Its closing price was $19.25 after gaining 4.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 41.91k shares.



Will VSTOW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) percentage change plunged -1.03% to close at $2.78 with the total traded volume of 62.550 shares while its average volume of 93.471 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.60 - $4.77, while its day lowest price was $2.77. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.85. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) traded on volume of 43.04k shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $14.12 and closed at $14.21 by scoring 0.92%, while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.26 - $15.45. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) started its last trading session with the price of $2.00 and closed at $2.19 by scoring 10.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 314.704 shares, while the average trading volume remained 272.278 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.73. Day range for the stock was $1.99 and $2.19. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S.



Will OSGIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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