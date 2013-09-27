Hot Stocks: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI), Harmony Gold Mining Co, OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), increased1.53% and closed at $15.90 on a traded volume of 1.04 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -17.91%.



Will EPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.



Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE:HMY), plunged -2.56% and closed at $3.43 on a traded volume of 3.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up3.94%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.38 and $3.56.



Will HMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (Harmony) is engaged in conducting underground and surface gold mining and related activities, including exploration, processing and smelting.



OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), jumped up 0.56% and closed at $12.50. So far in three months, the stock is up 21.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.04 and $14.92 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.64 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.49 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.20 million shares.



Will OMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Incorporated (OfficeMax), is engaged in both business-to-business and retail office products distribution. The Company provides office supplies and paper, print and document services, technology products and solutions and office furniture to large, medium and small businesses, government offices and consumers.



Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) after opening its shares at the price of $20.54, dropped -5.42% to close the day at $19.71. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.15 million shares, in comparison to 1.08 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.12 and $26.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.88. It started the day at $20.54.



Will BERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (Berry) is a provider of plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials. Berry owns 100% interest of Berry Plastics Corporation.



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