Hot Tubs for Hire Extends Range of Hot Tubs as Summer Party Season Approaches

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Hot tubs have entered the British consciousness as never before in the past two years, thanks to shows like TOWIE and Made in Chelsea, where romance and drama unfold amid the hot bubbles. With summer approaching, more and more people would love to get in a hot tub to enjoy the long evenings outdoors in comfort and luxury, but wouldn’t be able to afford to buy one. Hot Tubs For Hire solve that problem, allowing individuals to rent hot tubs for parties and special occasions, and are the leading provider of Hot Tub Hire in Southampton with a new extended range.



The company is now offering free quotations on an individual basis to help more people achieve their ambition, whether they wish to host a hot tub hen party or simply add a touch of class to a romantic evening. The company offer 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 capacity hot tubs, which can be rented for four days during the week, Friday to Sunday, Thursday to Thursday or even a whole month.



By filling out a simple form explaining their location, circumstances and budget, customers can be contacted by a dedicated customer service representative who will help individuals get what they need for the best possible price, making them the number one name in Hot Tub Hire.



A spokesperson for Hot Tubs For Hire explained, “Perhaps because our summers are unreliable, brief, and occasionally extreme, we Britons savour the experience of summer like few other countries. That’s why when summer comes along we want to make the most of it, and having a hot tub helps people do just that, able to stay out for longer and watch the sun set, then keep the party going long into the night. With our dedicated free quotation service, there’s no reason not to give us a call and find out how easily you can enjoy a hot tub for all manner of occasions.”



About Hot Tubs For Hire

Whether organising a special occasion or corporate event, Hot Tubs For Hire can provide the perfect hot tub hire to suit both requirements and budget. Hot Tubs For Hire operate in Dorset, Hampshire & Surrey, and may also be able to supply other areas. With very competitive rates and a personable, friendly team they are always happy to help providing excellent hot tubs with excellent service. For more information please visit: http://www.hottubsforhire.co.uk/