Hot Water Is Evergreen—Thanks to J.R. Bolton

Sugar Hill, GA -- 12/20/2019 -- SUGAR HILL, GA—This year, J.R. Bolton is turning warm holiday wishes into reality with its water heater services. From providing annual maintenance service in Fulton County to performing water heater replacements in Gwinnett County, this company is delivering a reliable source of clean, hot water to homeowners across the Greater Atlanta area.



Homeowners can play an active role in improving their water heater's performance by making sure it gets the TLC it needs. Tankless water heaters require an annual inspection. Traditional water heaters need their tanks flushed once a year.



Staying on top of a water heater's maintenance needs:

- Increases the unit's energy- and cost-efficiency

- Leads to longer-lasting hot water—even during heavy usage

- Generates more powerful water flow

- Lowers monthly energy bills

- Minimizes the need for repair

- … And more!



Is it time for a new water heater? J.R. Bolton recommends a homeowner consider a replacement if the water heater is 10 or more years old. As a water heater ages, its efficiency decreases, meaning it has to work harder and use more energy to meet hot water demands with each passing year. This can boost energy bills. The 10-year mark is when the extra energy the aged unit requires could significantly affect a homeowner's budget.



About J.R. Bolton Services

J.R. Bolton Services is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and insulation services for homes and businesses. J.R. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. Its highly trained team of professionals knows how area homes are constructed and uses its expertise to resolve even the most challenging home comfort problems. J.R. Bolton also operates Peachtree Comfort Gallery, which offers a wide range of hearths, gas grills and gas lighting products and services.