Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hoteis Othon SA (HOOT3) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Hoteis Othon SA (HOOT3) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Hoteis Othon SA' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Hoteis Othon SA (Hoteis) owns and operates luxury hotels, based in Brazil. The company offers accommodation, restaurants, swimming pools, bars and meeting rooms. It manages 20 hotels with total 2,000 rooms. Hoteis manages hotels across the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Cear in Brazil and Lisbon and Porto in Portugal. Furthermore, the company offers apartment-style hotels for longer-stay guests. In addition, it provides spa services and skylab and rooftop terrace restaurants with beach view. The company offers its hotels services under five brand names such as - Othon Palace, Othon Classic, Othon Travel, Othon Suites and Othon Pousadas. Hoteis is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Companies Mentioned



Hoteis Othon SA



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