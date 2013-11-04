City Edge Provides Reliable and Pro-Carnival Hotel Accommodation in Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- In the season of the on-rise carnival spirit, City Edge Apartment Hotels is offering dependable and convenient hotel accommodation in Melbourne. People in city to enjoy Melbourne’s Spring Racing Carnival deserve a comfortable stay that shares compatibility with the festive flavour.



Therefore, City Edge Apartment Hotels with its world class accommodation facilities has emerged as the foremost choice of leisure travellers. These apartment hotels are strategically located and are close to all the popular cultural hubs and tourist destinations. City Edge offers studio apartments along with one and two bedroom set up well integrated with flexible bedding arrangements.



In the month of November, Melbourne, one of the most liveable cities in the world, is buzzing with parties and brunches celebrating the spirit of Spring Racing Carnival. It’s the best time to catch up with all the possible fun which is enhanced further by a satisfying and pleasurable accommodation in Melbourne. The apartments of City Edge are an ideal place for individuals, couples and family looking for easy, cordial and affordable short stay.



Asserting the relevance of City Edge in the sphere of leisure travelling, a representative stated “Melbourne is Australia’s sporting capital playing host to the Australian Open Tennis, the Australian F1 Grand Prix, the Melbourne Cup Carnival and every other week, attracting hordes of AFL, soccer, NRL and cricket fans to the iconic MCG, Etihad Stadium and AAMI Park. City Edge Apartment Hotels are conveniently located close to Melbourne’s sporting events and stadiums and are the smart choice for sport fans.”



Living in these apartment hotels, guests can experience unheard dimensions of hospitality; they can take benefit of a separate kitchen and living room space rendering a feel at home vibe to the entire stay. City Edge Apartment Hotels is a trusted name when it comes to North Melbourne accommodation. Bookings to these apartments can be easily made through secured online gateway as well.



About cityedge.com.au

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



Visit- http://www.cityedge.com.au/page/hotel_melbourne_accommodation.html