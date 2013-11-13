City Edge Introduces Healthy and Tasty Continental Breakfast Packs in Their Accommodations for the Travelers on the Go

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- City Edge introduces healthy and tasty continental breakfast packs in their hotel accommodation in Melbourne for the travelers on the go. With their breakfast packs, guests can have a nutritional start to the day and don't have to skip the breakfast due to the hectic schedule. It also provides quick and healthy alternative than preparing breakfast by themselves or checking a cafe for breakfast. With options like cereals, milk, fruit compote, muesli bar or biscuit bar at their disposal, guests can have a quick and healthier start every morning.



Apart from providing short stay apartments in Melbourne at affordable prices, City Edge apartment hotels works continuously to make the stay of their guests a more pleasurable experience and the recent one is in the form of healthier and nutritional breakfast packs.



People might enjoy cooking during the stay but when strict time constraints don't allow, guests have to skip it, but their breakfast packs ensure that guests don't have to skip breakfast just because of tight schedules. City edge apartment hotels, known for their comfortable North Melbourne accommodation at feasible prices, keeps on adding every small or big optional extra a client might require.



Being a dedicated service provider, they have equipped their accommodations with facilities like a completely equipped kitchen, parking areas, Wi-Fi, etc., among others. They prepare their accommodations in Melbourne to serve travelers of all sorts, from business travelers to the family tourists.



About cityedge.com.au

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au