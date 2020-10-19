Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery



The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation investments from 2020 to 2030.



The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is expected to decline from $956.4 billion in 2019 to $953.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $1227.1 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies of Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market are Marriott International; Hilton Worldwide; Wyndham Corporation; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and others.



Market Insights:



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hotel and other travel accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.



Technological advances are enabling firms to deliver personalized services by obtaining customer intelligence. Companies are providing customized promotions and offers by collecting vital information about consumers likes, dislikes and preferences by using social media and technologies such as mobile software applications that track customer behavior. . Hotels are now offering personalized menus, lighting, and other services based on customer information available from previous visits or intelligence gathered from social media. The Four Seasons Hotel spent $18 million to revise their website which will deliver personalized dynamic web pages to potential customers.



The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



