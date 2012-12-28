Hotel and Restaurant Supplies Vendor Helps Community Agencies After Super Storm Sandy

Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Hotel and restaurant supplies were delivered to two needy community agencies after Super Storm Sandy hit the East Coast in late October, thanks to a New Jersey-based restaurant supply company.



Although suffering residents and businesses in New Jersey and New York were profiled extensively on national and local news outlets, the media largely overlooked the storm’s effect on community agencies whose responsibility it is to help those in need. These organizations faced shortages of items used every day, including food service equipment, flatware, plates and dishes.



New Jersey-based E & A Hotel & Restaurant Supply knew that these agencies needed help of their own in the aftermath of the storm. So E & A, along with the New Jersey Restaurant Association, met with representatives from FEMA---the Federal Emergency Management Agency---shortly after the storm’s damage was assessed to find ways to contribute to the Tri-State area’s recovery by providing kitchen supplies.



The agencies that received the hotel restaurant supplies from E & A Hotel & Restaurant Supply were the FEMA Building in Lincroft, N.J. and the Hoboken Shelter in New Jersey. E & A delivered emergency supplies of forks, spoons, knives, tableware, cooking and serving utensils, kitchen cleaning supplies and food preparation equipment.



In addition to donating hundreds of pounds of supplies to these two locations, E & A maintains on its website several links with information about how victims of Hurricane Sandy who have suffered financial loss can get assistance from the government. This includes three types of SBA loans: home disaster loans intended to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate or personal property owned by the victim; business physical disaster loans that help businesses repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business; and economic injury disaster loans that provide working capital to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.



