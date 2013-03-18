Hotel Füssen Creates Memorable Stays for Vacationers in Southern Bavaria

Füssen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Hotel Fantassia Fussen, a famous hotel located at the southern part of Bavaria, is the 2-star style hotel located in the city of Fussen in Bavaria. The said hotel is six minutes apart from the 2 popular castles that the tourists can find in the city which are the Hohenschwangau and Neuschwanstein - Hotel Füssen



The said hotel provides rooms that have different features that will suit the needs of all tourists. The rooms are presented with a classic design to make them welcoming for the tourists.



Hotel Fantassia Fussen has creatively and perfectly designed rooms that are constructed in innovative ways. There are 3 options to choose from when it comes to rooms. There are some designed for one person while others are for families and group of friends. The rooms of the said hotel are classified into 3 which are the classic, comfort and family.



The standard rooms of Hotel Fantassia Fussen are classified as classic. Each of the rooms under this category is equipped with a flat screen television, comfort room with shower and free internet connection that is typically available in a single room that has an additional desk. This option is ideal for tourists who will just spend some days in the city.



The second option is the comfort category which has rooms that are equipped with LCD televisions, bathrooms with showers and free internet connection. There are also some rooms under this category that has a balcony. The rooms under this category are known as the ones that have a perfect blend of comfort, style and attention to details.



The third option is the family which is comprised of rooms with larger sizes. The family design rooms of Hotel Fantassia Fussen have two separate bedrooms that can accommodate six persons. These rooms are equipped with LCD TVs, bathrooms with showers, complimentary Wi-Fi connection and sitting area. There are some rooms with balcony, kitchenette and terrace. These rooms are great for all members of the family.



Hotel Fantassia Fussen is also open to offer good deals to all their customers that include two nights for superior rooms that have a balcony and a place where the tourists can view the castle. Another one is the buffet breakfast that is included in the hotel accommodation fees. There are also tickets to Hohenschangau and Naueschwanstein.



Owner: Martin Hanauer

Address: Ottostraße 1

City: Füssen

State: Bavaria (Germany)

Zip code: 87629

Phone: +49 (0) 8362 - 300670

Fax: +49 (0) 8362 - 908100

Email: info@hotelfantasia.de

http://www.hotelfantasia.de/