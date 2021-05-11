Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Hotel Gift Cards Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hotel Gift Cards Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hotel Gift Cards. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Carlson (United States),InterContinental Hotel (United States),InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom),Starwood (United States),Hilton (United States),Accor (France),Marriott (United States),Vecchio Asilo Hotel (Italy),Holiday Inn Central Plaza Beijing (China),Cendant (United States).



Definition:

Hotels gifts-card can differentiate by providing unique experiences in gift vouchers, gift cards are personal proposals for satisfying customers. They help hotels for easy setup in CMS and can either offer a monetary value or be a complete package including accommodation. Payment can be done offline or a full purchase made online. A hotel gift card is a type of stored-value card loaded with funds for future discretionary use. Only it contains a specific amount of cash. Once this figure is spent down, the card can no longer be used. Gift cards also have expiration dates, which are often much shorter than that of prepaid cards.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Hotel Gift Cards Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The trend of Digital cards



Market Drivers:

Increase adoption for visibility of hotel services and attracting new customers is one of the key driving factors

Increasing use of gifting cards during festivals and new years such as Christmas and others



Challenges:

Lost or Stolen Gift Cards



Opportunities:

Growth in the hospitality industry is mainly dominated by the launches of new hotels in high-demand urban locations is booming the opportunities of the growth in the market



The Global Hotel Gift Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop, E-gifting), Application (Accommodation, Delicacy, Parking, Others, Holiday Packages, Bar & Spa Services, Meeting & Events, Sports Activities, Travel & Transportation, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



