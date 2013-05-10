Hotel in the Hague Adds Art and Inspiration to Its Meeting Offering

Hesse, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The Worldhotel Bel Air The Hague is already an ideal venue for meetings, conferences and events with its spacious, state-of-the-art facilities with capacities for 10 up to 500 participants. This year though, this hotel in The Hague is offering something truly unique for its MICE clients: inspiration.



Through the cooperation with Yes Naturally, a collaboration between the GEM Museum for Contemporary Art, The Hague Museum of Photography and The Hague Municipal Museum, the hotel offers guests a very different experience to enrich their meetings, events and conferences. The International Art Manifestation will open on 15 March and feature over 80 artists, such as Superflex, Francis Alys, Ai Weiwei and Damien Hirst, in a large-scale exhibition presenting surprising liaisons between humans, nature and technology.



Artistic director Ine Gevers chose artists with unusual perspectives to let the visitor get inspired. The interactive exhibition allows visitors to design their own pet, become new best friends with moulds and harvest cities. Especially noteworthy is the insect tour where participants are dressed up in insect costumes, experiencing the world around them from a whole new perspective!



The innovative nature of Yes Naturally is an unexpected addition to meetings and allows participants to get inspired and gain new perspectives. This hotel in The Hague offers inspirational packages that include experiences at the International Art Manifestation to complement its reliable facilities.



Stephan van der Meulen, General Manager of this hotel in The Hague, states, “the organisation and service level of meetings, events and congresses at our hotel can’t get much better than it already is, while some extra inspiration can really make a difference. Everybody is saying innovation is the only way to get the economy up and running again. I see the addition of inspiration as our innovation to stimulate even more innovation.”



The multi-functional conference rooms and boardrooms at the Worldhotel Bel Air The Hague are furnished with air conditioning, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and offer natural lighting. Free wireless internet is available throughout the entire hotel. The Worldhotels Bel Air The Hague also provides tailored solutions for conference calls and video conferencing – an eco-friendly solution for long-distance participants.



