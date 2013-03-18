Hotel in the Hague Introduces Special Room for Female Business Travelers

Frankfort, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The stylish Worldhotel Grand Winston is the first hotel in The Hague to introduce a special room for women business travellers. With small but practical enhancements, the hotel makes an effort to appeal to women who frequently travel.



The Lady’s Business Room is available at no extra cost for any room category. The designated rooms are located near the elevators, and have been fitted with additional bolt locks for personal safety. Additional in-room amenities include a professional grade hair dryer, a lighted make-up mirror, a modern scale, and luxurious toiletries from the Dutch brands Rituals and De Tuinen.



For the duration of their stay, the female guest can also enjoy a plush terry bathrobe, soft slippers and satin-covered clothes hangers. Rooms are also equipped with a stepper, a selection of magazines and extra soft pillows.



The General Manager of this hotel in The Hague, Arjan van Esveld, is proud to see the hotel’s idea take off: “Immediately after introducing the initiative in January, we have seen bookings come in. Our guests read about it on the website prior to arrival and either book online or call the hotel directly to personally secure their room allocation. We are excited for the positive feedback our guests have given us since then.”



This hotel in The Hague is planning to add more Lady’s Business Rooms in the near future.



For more information about Worldhotels, visit the website at http://www.worldhotels.com. Alternatively telephone 0800 898852 (UK).



About Worldhotels

Worldhotels is a global brand that brings together some of the world's most unique independent hotels. With the tagline “Where Discovery Starts” it targets savvy business and leisure travellers that seek an authentic and local experience when choosing a hotel. Worldhotels now offers 500 hotels in 250 destinations and 65 countries worldwide.



With over 40 years of excellence in the industry, the company's mission is to provide access to 4 and 5 star hotels of character and distinction. Each hotel in the Worldhotels portfolio has been carefully selected to ensure it meets the group’s strict quality standards. Each hotel is measured against over 1,000 quality criteria every year.



Guests can also earn miles for each stay thanks to an extensive list of airline partnerships that includes 24 frequent flyer programmes of the world's premier international carriers. Air France, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, United Airlines are just some of the partners that make earning miles with Worldhotels easy.



Through a comprehensive range of services that includes global marketing, sales, training, e-commerce and state-of-the-art distribution and technology, Worldhotels backs independent hotels with the power of a global brand while allowing them to retain their individual character and identity. In addition to its classic “affiliation model”, the group offers independent hotels a soft franchise branding solution which is the perfect alternative to standard franchise contracts.



Media contact:

Elisabeth Hübner

Worldhotels, 33 Southampton St City of Westminster, WC2E 7HE

+49 (0) 69 660 56 – 257

ehuebner@worldhotels.com

http://www.worldhotels.com